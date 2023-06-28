217120
Thomson Reuters signs deal to buy cloud media asset management company Imagen

The Canadian Press - | Story: 434165

Thomson Reuters Corp. has signed a deal to buy Imagen Ltd., a company that helps sports organizations, businesses and media companies manage their digital content libraries on the cloud.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company says the business will be operated as part of the Reuters News division of Thomson Reuters.

Reuters president Paul Bascobert says the addition of Imagen will make it easier for customers to discover, access and manage the content they need.

Imagen also owns Screenocean, which provides production companies and others the ability to license video and photo content.

The deal follows an announcement Tuesday that Thomson Reuters has signed a US$650-million deal to buy Casetext, a company that uses advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to build technology for lawyers. 

