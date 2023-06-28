B.C. port union issues 72-hour strike notice affecting more than 7,000 workers

Photo: The Canadian Press

The union representing port workers in British Columbia says it has issued 72-hour strike notice and its members are ready to walk off the job on Saturday.

The strike notice affects more than 7,000 terminal cargo loaders at B.C. ports.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada says its members voted 99.24 per cent in favour of strike action earlier this month against the BC Maritime Employers Association.

Contracting out, port automation and cost of living are key issues in the dispute.

A statement from the longshore workers says management continues to demand concessions.

The two sides had been in a cooling-off period but that ended on June 21, after the previous contract expired on March 30.