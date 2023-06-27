215096
213071
Business  

Suncor cyberattack likely to cost company millions of dollars, expert says

Big costs to Suncor attack

The Canadian Press - | Story: 433999

A cybersecurity expert says a systems breach at Suncor Energy Inc. will likely cost the company millions of dollars before the issue is resolved.

Jon Ferguson of the Canadian Internet Registration Authority says the type and scale of the cyberattack currently affecting the Calgary-based oil and gas company remains unknown.

Suncor confirmed the attack Sunday, but has declined to comment further.

But Ferguson says companies who fall victim to cyber crime face extensive costs to clean up the damage — everything from possible ransomware payments to the hiring of lawyers, data breach coaches and third-party IT experts.

The cyberattack affected many of Suncor's Petro-Canada sites across the country over the weekend, and many remain unable to accept credit or debit payments.

Ferguson says the cost of the breach will also include lost revenue as a result of customers who choose to fill up elsewhere, as well as reputational damage to Suncor's brand.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals35.870.57
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.20.06
Diamcor Mining0.1150
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
217128
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40306.56+1.34%
Ethereum2496.41+2.19%
Dash47.85+1.10%
Litecoin115.88+1.09%
Ripple0.6344-0.31%
EOS0.9493+0.85%
Dogecoin0.08585+1.18%
Cardano0.3769+2.44%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
211504
Real Estate
4874301
1518 Lakeview St.
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,000
more details
216618
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
215751