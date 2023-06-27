217697
212270
Business  

Cenovus hit with clean-up order after diesel spills into Alberta lake

Cenovus must clean up spill

The Canadian Press - | Story: 433904

Cenovus Energy Inc. has been issued a clean-up order by the Alberta Energy Regulator after more than 1,000 litres of diesel spilled into a northern Alberta lake.

The non-compliance order issued by the regulator last week says Cenovus was operating a temporary diesel generator earlier this month near Rainbow Lake as a result of the loss of electricity infrastructure due to wildfire.

It says between 1,000 and 1,500 litres of diesel leaked from that generator into the lake on June 17.

Rainbow Lake, located west of High Level in northwest Alberta, is known to be abundant with fish and is popular with both recreational users and Indigenous fishers.

The regulator says Cenovus has activated an emergency response plan and is working to retain and recover the leaked diesel.

The regulator says Cenovus must also begin a program of regular sampling for the presence of hydrocarbons in the area's soil, vegetation and water and must also conduct an assessment of impacted fish and wildlife.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals35.540.24
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.150.01
Diamcor Mining0.1150
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40573.64+2.01%
Ethereum2483.56+1.67%
Dash48.06+1.54%
Litecoin116.81+1.90%
Ripple0.6346-0.31%
EOS0.9577+1.70%
Dogecoin0.08602+1.18%
Cardano0.3741+1.63%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
216623
Real Estate
4875691
2 1907 34 Street
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$525,000
more details
217251
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
216641
Press Room
217299