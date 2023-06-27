215082
214004
Business  

More grocery competition needed, federal watchdog finds

Grocery competition lacks

The Canadian Press - | Story: 433902

Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.

In a highly anticipated study released Tuesday, the Competition Bureau says concentration in the grocery industry has increased in recent years with the largest grocers increasing the amount they make on food sales.

It says most Canadians buy groceries in stores owned by a handful of grocery giants, with Canada’s three largest grocers — Loblaws, Sobeys, and Metro — collectively reporting more than $100 billion in sales and $3.6 billion in profits last year.

The study says Canada needs solutions to help bring grocery prices in check and more competition is a key part of the answer.

It proposes four recommendations to improve competition and lower prices, including an innovation strategy to support new grocery businesses and expand consumer choice.

The competition watchdog also recommends governments encourage the growth of independent grocers and the entry of international grocers into the Canadian market, consider introducing accessible and harmonized unit pricing requirements to help Canadians compare grocery prices and take measures to limit property controls in the grocery industry.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.0350
Russel Metals35.30
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.140
Diamcor Mining0.1150
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
217128
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40250.06+1.20%
Ethereum2472.69+1.22%
Dash47.41+0.17%
Litecoin116.68+1.79%
Ripple0.6319-0.79%
EOS0.9445+0.32%
Dogecoin0.08573+1.18%
Cardano0.3715+0.81%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4886790
2998 Larsen Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$919,000
more details
216618
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
216031
Press Room
214968