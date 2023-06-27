215082
212270
Business  

Artificial intelligence to be hot topic at Collision tech conference in Toronto

AI's 'Collision' course

The Canadian Press - | Story: 433901

As the Collision tech conference gets underway in Toronto, its chief executive expects much of the chatter at the event to focus on artificial intelligence.

Paddy Cosgrave says most of the annual event's top talks are delving into the technology and how blue-chip brands and startups are using it to advance their companies.

He says it's unusual for a single topic to dominate the event, a shift from last year when blockchain, cryptocurrencies and layoffs sparked discussions.

This year's Collision will see the so-called godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton hit the stage and feature talks from executives at Google's AI research venture DeepMind and the founders of Canadian AI startup Cohere.

Cosgrave anticipates Hinton, who recently left Google to speak more freely about AI, will share some of his concerns about the technology.

Collision expects about 40,000 people to visit the four-day conference at the Enercare Centre by the time it ends on Thursday evening. It will return to the city again in 2024, but has yet to announce a host location beyond that year.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.0350
Russel Metals35.30
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.140
Diamcor Mining0.1150
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40250.06+1.20%
Ethereum2472.69+1.22%
Dash47.41+0.17%
Litecoin116.68+1.79%
Ripple0.6319-0.79%
EOS0.9445+0.32%
Dogecoin0.08573+1.18%
Cardano0.3715+0.81%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
216623
Real Estate
4886790
2998 Larsen Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$919,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215140
Press Room
215752
210173