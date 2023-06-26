215096
210854
Business  

Enbridge 'must cease' Line 5 operations on Bad River land by June 2026: judge

Enbridge 'must cease' Line 5

James McCarten, The Canadian Press - | Story: 433810

A U.S. judge says the controversial Line 5 pipeline can keep operating on an Indigenous band's Wisconsin territory — for now. 

Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. had asked district court Judge William Conley to clarify his recent order to give the company three years to relocate the pipeline. 

Conley makes it clear that Enbridge must continue to compensate the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa in the meantime. 

And on his three-year deadline, the judge was unequivocal: Line 5 must cease operations on Bad River territory no later than June 16, 2023.

Enbridge expects the approval process for a new, 66-kilometre detour will be complete some time in 2025, and that relocating the pipe will take about a year. 

But recent court documents suggest the company had been hoping Conley would amend his order to prevent a Line 5 shutdown before the detour is complete. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.0350
Russel Metals35.3-0.15
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.035-0
Decisive Dividend Corp7.140.34
Diamcor Mining0.1150.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
214265
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39638.23-0.73%
Ethereum2433.79-2.22%
Dash47.38+2.02%
Litecoin114.32-1.60%
Ripple0.6259-8.48%
EOS0.9353-1.68%
Dogecoin0.08443-4.54%
Cardano0.3674-4.42%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
215472
Real Estate
4886786
3211 Deer Ridge Court
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$879,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
212353
Press Room
215752