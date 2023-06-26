Shopify to fight CRA request for six years of merchant tax records: CEO

Photo: The Canadian Press

Shopify Inc.'s chief executive says the company will fight a request from the Canada Revenue Agency to turn over six years of records for Canadian stores using the firm's software.

Tobi Lütke says in a tweet that the request the Ottawa-based e-commerce business is facing feels like overreach.

Federal Court documents show the minister of national revenue began seeking the records from Shopify in April.

The government said the records were being sought in order to verify that Canadian merchants were obeying the Income Tax Act and the Excise Tax Act.

All parties involved are asking for a one-day hearing on the matter to take place between Feb. 13 and March 17, 2024.

The request comes after Shopify laid off thousands of staff over the last two years and watched its stock fall after Lütke admitted he wrongly estimated how much the COVID-19 pandemic would accelerate Shopify's growth.