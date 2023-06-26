214199
214593
Business  

Shopify to fight CRA request for six years of merchant tax records: CEO

Shopify fights CRA request

The Canadian Press - | Story: 433758

Shopify Inc.'s chief executive says the company will fight a request from the Canada Revenue Agency to turn over six years of records for Canadian stores using the firm's software.

Tobi Lütke says in a tweet that the request the Ottawa-based e-commerce business is facing feels like overreach.

Federal Court documents show the minister of national revenue began seeking the records from Shopify in April.

The government said the records were being sought in order to verify that Canadian merchants were obeying the Income Tax Act and the Excise Tax Act.

All parties involved are asking for a one-day hearing on the matter to take place between Feb. 13 and March 17, 2024.

The request comes after Shopify laid off thousands of staff over the last two years and watched its stock fall after Lütke admitted he wrongly estimated how much the COVID-19 pandemic would accelerate Shopify's growth.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.0350
Russel Metals35.25-0.2
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.035-0
Decisive Dividend Corp6.970.17
Diamcor Mining0.110
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
216202
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39696.96-0.58%
Ethereum2468.1-0.85%
Dash45.78-1.42%
Litecoin115.28-0.77%
Ripple0.6316-7.61%
EOS0.9662+1.58%
Dogecoin0.08614-2.27%
Cardano0.3743-2.60%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
217625
Real Estate
4873311
502B 3634 Mission Springs Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$630,000
more details
216031
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215877
Press Room
216432
210173