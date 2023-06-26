215082
Suncor Energy says it has suffered cyber security incident

Suncor cyber attack

The Canadian Press - | Story: 433721

A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident. 

Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it has already notified the proper authorities and is working with third-party experts to investigate and resolve the situation.

A statement from the company says it is not aware of any customer, supplier or employee data being compromised or misused as a result of the intrusion.

The company is also warning that some transactions with customers and suppliers may be impacted, as efforts continue to resolve the incident.

Last Friday, Suncor saw a 1.08 per cent pull back on the TSX.

The stock dropped 40 cents, down to $37.51 on 6.5 million shares

