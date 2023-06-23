214190
214593
Business  

Bell asks CRTC to drop local news requirements after mass layoffs

Bell wants end to news rule

The Canadian Press - | Story: 433414

BCE Inc.'s media arm is asking the federal telecommunications regulator to waive local news requirements for its television stations, saying its obligations are based on outdated market realities.

In an application to the CRTC, Bell Media requests it drop requirements for spending on local news and on the number of hours per week that stations are required to broadcast locally reflective news in major and smaller markets.

The application filed June 14 came the same day Bell announced it is cutting 1,300 positions, shutting or selling nine radio stations and closing two foreign bureaus amid plans to "significantly adapt" how it delivers the news in the face of rising financial pressure.

The filing notes Bell Media's average annual news operating loss totalled $28.4 million between 2016 and 2019, a figure which jumped to $40 million last year as web giants scoop up the Canadian advertising market.

Bell says the CRTC's implementation of the Online Streaming Act, has the potential to provide relief to media companies through compensation from online streaming giants, but it cannot afford to wait for outcome of the regulator's consultations on the legislation.

Last week's layoffs included a six per cent cut at Bell Media.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.0350
Russel Metals35.53-0.59
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.035-0
Decisive Dividend Corp6.620
Diamcor Mining0.110
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
216623
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40820.96+3.92%
Ethereum2515.55+2.27%
Dash46.16+6.83%
Litecoin120.54+6.70%
Ripple0.658+1.70%
EOS0.9801+9.99%
Dogecoin0.09021+4.62%
Cardano0.3943+3.41%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
217128
Real Estate
4857960
#32 6100 Old Vernon Road
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$819,000
more details
217251
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
217251
Press Room