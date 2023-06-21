215648
Business  

WestJet CEO pledges fares will not rise due to airline mergers

Pledges fares won't rise

The Canadian Press - | Story: 432989

WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says bringing Swoop and Sunwing Airlines under its banner won't lead to higher airfares as integrating the discount carriers will also tamp down costs.

In a phone interview today, the chief executive said Canada's second-biggest airline will be able to swap out planes more easily and expand the range of destinations for travellers on the hunt for cheap tickets.

Like rival Flair Airlines and Porter Airlines, WestJet aims to vastly expand its business over the next few years, with 61 Boeing 737s on the order book over the next five years, plus an option for 20 more.

Over the past two weeks, the Calgary-based company told employees it would shut down Swoop at the end of October and Sunwing Airlines over the next few years, folding them into WestJet's main operation while maintaining Sunwing's tour package division.

Some experts have warned that the mergers would result in lower competition and higher airfares, particularly for sun destinations.

While competition remains intense and prices low on major Canadian routes such as Toronto to Vancouver, fares to sunny getaways, U.S. cities and European hot spots have all gone up over the past year.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals36.72-0.21
Copper Mountain Mining2.5-0.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.040
Decisive Dividend Corp6.65-0.08
Diamcor Mining0.110
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0650
211318
216623
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39437.48+5.28%
Ethereum2455.98+3.60%
Dash44.26+2.12%
Litecoin111.49+4.99%
Ripple0.6535+0.31%
EOS0.8795+4.15%
Dogecoin0.08558+2.39%
Cardano0.3723+4.49%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
214103
Real Estate
4886790
2998 Larsen Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$919,000
more details
217061
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
217244
Press Room
214474