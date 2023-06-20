215648
Business  

S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

TSX down nearly 200 points

The Canadian Press - | Story: 432791

Canada's main stock index was down nearly 200 points in late-morning trading as losses in the energy and base metal sectors helped lead the decline, while U.S. stock markets also tumbled lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 179.24 points at 19,754.97.

In New York, where markets were closed Monday for the Juneteenth federal holiday, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 315.83 points at 33,983.29. The S&P 500 index was down 34.49 points at 4,375.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 96.17 points at 13,593.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.44 cents US compared with 75.72 cents US on Monday.

The August crude contract was down US$1.45 from Friday at US$70.48 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 10 cents from Friday at US$2.53 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$25.40 from Friday to trade for US$1,945.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny from Friday at US$3.88 a pound.

