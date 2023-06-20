212173
216998
Business  

Businesses' changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax

Credit shift worrying

The Canadian Press - | Story: 432763

Equifax Canada says new data suggests a significant shift in credit usage among businesses in the first quarter of 2023.

The agency says the latest numbers highlight growing financial stress in the industrial and financial trades, and cast doubt on the stability of the Canadian economy.

Equifax says businesses’ total outstanding balance on bank-issued instalment loans declined by 2.4 per cent from the first quarter last year.

However, credit card balances grew by 15 per cent and lines of credit increased by 11 per cent.

Equifax Canada’s head of commercial solutions Jeff Brown says in a press release that the decline in installment loans and the shift towards credit card usage could be impeding businesses' growth potential and hindering their ability to make larger investments.

The first quarter also saw a slowdown in new business openings, which Equifax says is a concerning trend.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2150
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals36.985-0.17
Copper Mountain Mining2.53-0.11
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.04-0.01
Decisive Dividend Corp6.740.04
Diamcor Mining0.110
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0650
211318
197039
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35419.14+0.01%
Ethereum2277.22-0.63%
Dash41.77+2.65%
Litecoin100.87-1.30%
Ripple0.629-3.53%
EOS0.8051-2.90%
Dogecoin0.08076-2.43%
Cardano0.3375-2.88%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4885579
#31-6711 Highway 97S
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$375,000
more details
211359
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
217060
Press Room
215777
214474