212173
Business  

Province helps fund new Williams Lake timber production facility

$10M for timber facility

Neil Godbout / Prince George Citizen - | Story: 432611

The B.C. government is contributing up to $10 million to create a new mass-timber production facility in Williams Lake that will create more than 70 jobs.

Massive Canada will build and start operations of the $75 million operation.

Through the project, Massive Canada will acquire, renovate and equip an existing 8,454 square-metre (91,000 square foot) manufacturing plant.

The facility will pre-fabricate laneway homes, apartment units, townhouses and commercial projects using mass-timber building products and systems that significantly reduce construction time. The aim is to increase the supply of housing throughout the province.

The facility is expected to be ready for small-scale operations later in 2023, with full operations beginning in 2024.

It is the first project approved through the province's $180-million BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, which opened for applications in February 2023.

"Supporting manufacturing companies to grow and develop innovative, value-added products creates opportunities to get more jobs out of every tree," said Premier David Eby.

"Innovative projects like this one support families and communities through the transition from high-volume to high-value production. Everyone involved in this exciting new initiative should be proud of this good, province-building work."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.220
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals37.10.18
Copper Mountain Mining2.630.05
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.040
Decisive Dividend Corp6.740.11
Diamcor Mining0.110.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0650
211318
197039
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin34810.81+0.35%
Ethereum2267.82+0.06%
Dash39.87+0.55%
Litecoin100.92-0.78%
Ripple0.6416-0.31%
EOS0.8147-1.21%
Dogecoin0.08146+0.00%
Cardano0.3415-0.58%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
216093
Real Estate
4888991
11342 Pretty Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,000
more details
215297
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
216618
Press Room
215842