Province helps fund new Williams Lake timber production facility

Photo: Massive Canada

The B.C. government is contributing up to $10 million to create a new mass-timber production facility in Williams Lake that will create more than 70 jobs.

Massive Canada will build and start operations of the $75 million operation.

Through the project, Massive Canada will acquire, renovate and equip an existing 8,454 square-metre (91,000 square foot) manufacturing plant.

The facility will pre-fabricate laneway homes, apartment units, townhouses and commercial projects using mass-timber building products and systems that significantly reduce construction time. The aim is to increase the supply of housing throughout the province.

The facility is expected to be ready for small-scale operations later in 2023, with full operations beginning in 2024.

It is the first project approved through the province's $180-million BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, which opened for applications in February 2023.

"Supporting manufacturing companies to grow and develop innovative, value-added products creates opportunities to get more jobs out of every tree," said Premier David Eby.

"Innovative projects like this one support families and communities through the transition from high-volume to high-value production. Everyone involved in this exciting new initiative should be proud of this good, province-building work."