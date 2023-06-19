212964
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

OSFI domestic stability buffer

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions will make its semi-annual announcement Tuesday regarding the domestic stability buffer, which regulates the amount of capital major banks need to have on hand. The stability buffer, which is currently set at three per cent, applies to domestic systemically important banks and is set twice a year, but can be changed at other times if needed. 

Great-West Lifeco investor day

Great-West Lifeco Inc. is holding an investor day presentation on Tuesday. The company announced a deal last month to sell U.S.-based asset manager Putnam Investments to Franklin Templeton and agreed to a strategic partnership with the company.

Bank of Canada deliberations

The Bank of Canada will publish is summary of deliberations for its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank raised its policy interest rate earlier this month by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent after committing to a conditional pause earlier this year.

Retail sales

Statistics Canada will release retail sales figures for April on Wednesday. Retail sales in March decreased by 1.4 per cent to $65.3 billion. In an advance estimate for April released last month, the agency said the data pointed to a gain of 0.2 per cent for the month, but cautioned the figure would be revised.

Empire results

Empire Company Ltd. will release its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. The grocery giant saw its third-quarter results fall compared with a year earlier as it faced persistent inflation, changing customer habits due to higher costs and a cyberattack.

