216281
216827
Business  

WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business

Sunwing to shut down

The Canadian Press - | Story: 432430

WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.

In an internal memo obtained by The Canadian Press, Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado says the change will unlock growth opportunities for the 18-year-old company as well as its employees.

The decision comes barely a week after WestJet opted to fold budget subsidiary Swoop's operations under its flagship banner as well.

Both moves magnify the major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market that followed WestJet's acquisition of Sunwing's main airline and vacation divisions last month.

The memo gave no indication that Sunwing Vacations would also shut down, suggesting that WestJet planes could be flying Sunwing tour package customers to their destinations.

Last week, WestJet announced it would fold Swoop into its main business by late October as the country's second-biggest airline recalibrates amid a fiercely competitive market.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.220
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals36.92-0.82
Copper Mountain Mining2.58-0.01
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.040
Decisive Dividend Corp6.630.13
Diamcor Mining0.1050.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0650.01
211318
216623
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin34919.47+0.49%
Ethereum2281.68+0.69%
Dash41.26+2.10%
Litecoin101.72+1.36%
Ripple0.6324+0.32%
EOS0.8423+1.45%
Dogecoin0.08206+0.00%
Cardano0.3541+2.01%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4860783
4955 Camp Creek Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$56,800
more details
216618
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
213097
Press Room