217107
214593
Business  

TD Bank says outage that halted direct deposits has been resolved

TD resolves deposit issues

The Canadian Press - | Story: 432425

TD Bank says it has fixed the technical problems that kept some account holders from getting paid on Friday.

A representative for the bank says the outage mainly affected provinces west of Ontario, but customers "should now have full access to most bank services," including delayed direct deposits.

TD blamed the day-long issue on computers failing to process a large volume of data — something it described as a "batch processing issue" that affected multiple systems.

The bank started getting inundated early Friday on social media with customers raising concerns about being unable to pay bills.

Some also said automatic withdrawals were sending their accounts into the negative.

TD says any fees incurred due to missing direct deposits would be refunded.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.220
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals36.92-0.82
Copper Mountain Mining2.58-0.01
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.040
Decisive Dividend Corp6.630.13
Diamcor Mining0.1050.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0650.01
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin34919.47+0.49%
Ethereum2281.68+0.69%
Dash41.26+2.10%
Litecoin101.72+1.36%
Ripple0.6324+0.32%
EOS0.8423+1.45%
Dogecoin0.08206+0.00%
Cardano0.3541+2.01%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209623
Real Estate
4873311
502B 3634 Mission Springs Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$630,000
more details
216825
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211359
Press Room
214116