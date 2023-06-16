207763
217037
Business  

Food inflation may be easing but prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels, RBC says

Inflation easing, food not

The Canadian Press - | Story: 432263

A new report from RBC says the cost of filling a grocery cart is finally stabilizing, but don't expect food prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels. 

The report released this week says the main drivers of food inflation, such as global supply chain issues and transportation costs, have eased but prices won't drop any time soon. 

RBC says food prices have soared by 18 per cent over the past two years, adding to the strain on Canadian household budgets amid rising interest rates. 

Supply chain bottlenecks, shipping costs and volatile prices of raw food commodities, such as wheat and oils, have stabilized and concerns about the impact of geopolitical strife — mainly the war in Ukraine — have eased. 

But RBC warns that drought and other extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and could "meaningfully limit" farm production, which would affect the food supply chain.

The report points to shrinking livestock herd sizes in Canada and the United States as an example, after recent droughts forced some meat producers to sell off or slaughter cattle in large numbers.

The RBC report also says labour shortage issues, exacerbated by an aging population, and wage growth will keep food prices elevated.  

The report says Canadians have been paying more for less food since early 2021 and that has lowered demand for pricier food items.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.220
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals37.02-0.72
Copper Mountain Mining2.58-0.01
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.040
Decisive Dividend Corp6.720.22
Diamcor Mining0.09-0
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
212959
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin34461.34+1.85%
Ethereum2231.94+1.28%
Dash40.38+3.14%
Litecoin100.28+1.59%
Ripple0.6162-3.45%
EOS0.8233-2.72%
Dogecoin0.08133+0.00%
Cardano0.346+0.00%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
217126
Real Estate
4884856
#3-3510 Landie Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,475,000
more details
216141
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
216823
Press Room
215777