207763
217017
Business  

RONA Inc. getting rid of 500 jobs across Canada, citing 'new market realities'

RONA cutting 500 jobs

The Canadian Press - | Story: 432139

RONA Inc. says it's eliminating 500 jobs across Canada in a bid to simplify its organizational structure.

The Boucherville, Que.-based home improvement retailer says in a press release Thursday evening that it needed to adapt to reflect new market realities amid a slowing economy.

The Canadian economy has been showing some signs of weakness amid higher interest rates as the central bank seeks to quell inflation.

However, GDP grew at an annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter, beating expectations.

The Canadian consumer has proven resilient amid tightening conditions, with household spending helping to buoy the economy's growth in the first quarter.

In November, Lowe's announced it was selling its Canadian retail business, including RONA, to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

RONA says it operates or services around 425 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners across the country. It says it has 22,000 employees.

The company says decisions like these are never taken lightly, and it will support affected employees throughout the transition.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.22-0.03
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals37.740.07
Copper Mountain Mining2.590.07
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.04-0.01
Decisive Dividend Corp6.5-0.17
Diamcor Mining0.0950
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin33796.91+0.93%
Ethereum2196.7-0.15%
Dash39.17+1.29%
Litecoin98.18+0.71%
Ripple0.6334-1.40%
EOS0.8436-0.71%
Dogecoin0.08111+0.00%
Cardano0.3454-1.43%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
214203
Real Estate
4876793
678 Old Meadows Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$825,000
more details
213184
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215842
Press Room