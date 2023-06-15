216193
217057
Business  

Ottawa commits $25M to create Canada's first LGBTQ entrepreneurship program

LGBTQ entrepreneur boost

The Canadian Press - | Story: 432018

The federal government says it will invest $25 million to create Canada's first-ever LGBTQ entrepreneurship program.

Small Business and Economic Development Minister Mary Ng is expected to announce the funding Thursday in Kingston, Ont.

The program will be run by the CGLCC, a chamber of commerce for Canada's LGBTQ community, and will include three main components: A business scale-up program, an Ecosystem Fund and a Knowledge Hub. 

Darrell Schuurman, co-founder and CEO of the CGLCC, says "entrepreneurs who identify as 2SLGBTQI+ play a crucial role in contributing to the Canadian economy" but continue to face barriers when starting and expanding their businesses. 

He says the program will provide entrepreneurs with resources and support to tackle these obstacles and be successful.

The federal Economic Development Department says there are more than 100,000 LGBTQ-owned and -operated businesses in Canada that employ more than 435,000 workers and generate over $22 billion in economic activity.

Yet it says one in four LGBTQ entrepreneurs have faced discrimination or lost their business because of who they are.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.24-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals37.53-0.14
Copper Mountain Mining2.570.05
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.04-0.01
Decisive Dividend Corp6.70.03
Diamcor Mining0.0950
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
197039
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin33233.32-0.75%
Ethereum2186.03-0.63%
Dash39.13+1.19%
Litecoin98.04+0.56%
Ripple0.6371-0.78%
EOS0.8489-0.12%
Dogecoin0.08142+1.24%
Cardano0.3456-1.43%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
215030
Real Estate
4880532
4403 - 16 Avenue
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$635,000
more details
216609
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
216618
Press Room
214001