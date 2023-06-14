207763
212643
Business  

Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio up in Q1

Cdns' debt ratio climbs

The Canadian Press - | Story: 431827

Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income rose in the first quarter of the year as disposable income fell even as debt levels continued to rise.

The agency says that on a seasonally adjusted basis, household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income rose to 184.5 per cent in the first quarter, up from 181.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The figure translates to $1.85 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income.

The household debt service ratio, measured as total obligated payments of principal and interest on credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income, was 14.90 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, up from 14.40 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The increase came as households borrowed $16.5 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the first quarter including $11.2 billion in mortgage debt.

The total seasonally adjusted stock of household credit market debt, which includes consumer credit, and mortgage and non-mortgage loans, rose 0.6 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2022 to $2.84 trillion in the first quarter of 2023, including $2.11 trillion in mortgage debt.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2450
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals37.55-0.05
Copper Mountain Mining2.550.09
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0450
Decisive Dividend Corp6.690.11
Diamcor Mining0.0950
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
206290
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin34470.48-0.01%
Ethereum2310.45-0.11%
Dash40.08+1.26%
Litecoin103.2+0.16%
Ripple0.666-4.03%
EOS0.896-0.22%
Dogecoin0.08238+0.00%
Cardano0.3633-0.82%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4843168
5286 Huston Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
216823
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room