207763
216686
Business  

Inflationary pressures continue to ease, producer prices drop 0.3%

Inflation pressures ease

The Canadian Press - | Story: 431800

Wholesale prices in the United States dropped 0.3% from April to May, another sign that inflationary pressures continue to ease in the face of repeated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department's producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 1.1% last month from May 2022, it said Wednesday, the smallest year-over-year gain since Dec. 2020.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation was up 0.2% last from April and 2.8% from a year earlier.

Unleashed by an unexpectedly strong economic recovery from 2020's COVID-19 recession, inflation began to rise in 2021 and last year reached levels not seen since the early 1980s. In response, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times in the past 15 months. At their meeting Wednesday, Fed policymakers are expected to leave the rate alone to give themselves time to assess the impact the aggressive rate hikes have had on the economy.

Inflation has been receding. Year-over-year increases in producer prices peaked at 11.7% in March 2022 and have fallen 11 straight months.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department said that its consumer price index rose just 0.1% last month from April and 4% from a May 2022 — the lowest 12-month figure in two years and down from a 4.9% increase in April.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2450
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals37.730.13
Copper Mountain Mining2.520.06
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0450
Decisive Dividend Corp6.650.07
Diamcor Mining0.0950
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
216411
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin34448.18-0.08%
Ethereum2312.7-0.01%
Dash39.76+0.45%
Litecoin102.95-0.09%
Ripple0.6696-3.60%
EOS0.8975-0.11%
Dogecoin0.08196+0.00%
Cardano0.3635-0.82%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209266
Real Estate
4864730
18a 3359 Cougar Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,900
more details
215870
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
216618
Press Room
210173