207763
212643
Business  

Wildfires force forestry companies to pause operations

Fires force forestry pause

The Canadian Press - | Story: 431643

Wildfires across Canada are forcing some forestry companies to pause operations, particularly in Quebec.

Derek Nighbor, president and CEO of the Forest Products Association of Canada, says close to five million hectares have been burned so far, and workers in some forestry communities have been evacuated.

He says some mills and woodlands operations across the country are unable to operate right now for safety reasons.

Nighbor says Quebec has so far seen the biggest impact in recent weeks when it comes to forestry companies' operations being affected by wildfires.

Lumber prices are also rising as the fires continue, with lumber futures for July up 8.5 per centmid-dayTuesday compared with a week earlier.

Nighbor says even once the fires are under control or extinguished, it won't be business as usual for companies that have paused operations, as they have to assess the impact of the fires on supply.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.24-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals37.520.88
Copper Mountain Mining2.4650.11
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.045-0
Decisive Dividend Corp6.650.11
Diamcor Mining0.0950
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
214160
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin34367.4-0.90%
Ethereum2313.85-0.82%
Dash38.46-1.26%
Litecoin102.72-0.90%
Ripple0.6836-3.12%
EOS0.8907-1.33%
Dogecoin0.08111-1.21%
Cardano0.3633-1.09%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
202006
Real Estate
4864730
18a 3359 Cougar Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,900
more details
216694
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215870
Press Room