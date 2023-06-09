216464
215768
Business  

Air Canada rejects passenger compensation claims for delays caused by tech issue

Flight compensation denied

The Canadian Press - | Story: 431069

Air Canada is rejecting compensation claims from travellers who were among the thousands affected by flight delays caused by computer problems in recent weeks.

In messages to customers, the airline says the technology issue was outside its control, relieving it of obligations to pay compensation.

Douglas Judson says he arrived more than three hours late after his June 1 flight from Winnipeg to Toronto was delayed due to the IT defect.

In a response Judson called ludicrous, Air Canada denied his compensation request but offered him a 15 per cent fare discount on any upcoming flight in what it deemed a goodwill gesture.

On June 1, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Air Canada has obligations to passengers impacted by the computer issue since it was within the airline's control.

In April, the federal government laid out measures to toughen penalties and tighten loopholes around traveller compensation.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.240.02
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals36.280.11
Copper Mountain Mining2.38-0.01
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.050
Decisive Dividend Corp6.560
Diamcor Mining0.09-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
214150
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35299.09-0.49%
Ethereum2453.55-0.68%
Dash51.75-0.29%
Litecoin119.38+0.76%
Ripple0.7085+0.71%
EOS1.199+0.17%
Dogecoin0.09142+1.10%
Cardano0.4141-3.94%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
216662
Real Estate
4885449
1211 1875 Country Club Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$395,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215663
Press Room
216326