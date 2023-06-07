216251
215766
Business  

GM investing $280 million in Oshawa plant for next generation of pickup trucks

$280M for next-gen trucks

The Canadian Press - | Story: 430647

General Motors says it's investing $280 million in its Oshawa assembly plant to produce its next generation of full-sized internal combustion engine pickup trucks.

The company says in a press release Tuesday that Oshawa plays a critical role in meeting demand for its trucks, and the investment builds on its commitment to Canadian manufacturing. 

It did not provide details on the new trucks or the timing of their launch.

GM invested more than $1.2 billion to reopen production at the plant in 2021 after shutting it down in 2019.  

Unifor president Lana Payne says in a press release that the more than 3,000 union members at the Oshawa plant welcomed the latest announcement. 

GM says since the plant reopened, it has increased production to three shifts, and brought on fifty per cent women in new production hires. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2150
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals36.460.23
Copper Mountain Mining2.40.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0550
Decisive Dividend Corp6.74-0.06
Diamcor Mining0.1-0
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
214150
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35371.04-3.03%
Ethereum2474.45-1.95%
Dash51.2-4.58%
Litecoin118-3.19%
Ripple0.6996-1.69%
EOS1.149-3.93%
Dogecoin0.08984-4.24%
Cardano0.439-7.38%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
215529
Real Estate
4877998
2490 Tuscany Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$690,000
more details
215137
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room