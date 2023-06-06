216464
Ottawa gives updated deal to federal union that signed agreement before PSAC strike

The federal government has given an updated deal to a public-service union that signed its collective agreement in the fall in order to match deals reached with the Public Service Alliance of Canada during a strike this spring.

A spokeswoman for the Treasury Board confirmed today that the agreement for a comptrollership group was adjusted to align with the tentative agreements reached with PSAC and other unions.

The deal between the Association of Canadian Financial Officers and the federal government was previously approved last December, six months before PSAC secured separate deals on May 1.

The spokeswoman says other tentative agreements signed since May 1 also align with the same wage profile.

Members of PSAC, which is the country's largest federal public-sector union, were on strike for 12 days over a host of demands, including wage increases to compensate for high inflation.

The union ultimately secured a 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years, with an additional 0.5 per cent group-specific allowance in the third year of the contracts, as well as one-time, pensionable lump sum payments of $2,500.

