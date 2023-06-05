Flair tops Canadian airlines with 15 complaints per 100 flights

Photo: Flair Airlines

The Canadian Transportation Agency says Flair Airlines Ltd. has the highest number of complaints per 100 flights of all the major airlines in Canada, as airlines have had a rocky recovery year with delayed and cancelled flights.

Between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, Flair saw an average of 15.3 complaints per 100 flights.

Back in March, Flair saw four of its leased planes seized because of overdue payments, causing hundreds of cancelled flights.

Sunwing Airlines Inc. came second at 13.8 complaints per 100 flights, and Swoop Inc. was third at 13.2.

Meanwhile, WestJet had 6.6 complaints per 100 flights, and Air Canada had 4.3.

As demand for air travel soars in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines have at times struggled to keep up with the past year seeing headlines about cancellations, delays and packed, chaotic airports.