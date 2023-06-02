216164
216322
Business  

'Good riddance' or 'don't unfriend us'? Publishers torn over Meta move to block news

Publishers torn over Meta

The Canadian Press - | Story: 429931

Independent publishers across Canada are expressing mixed feelings about Meta's decision to temporarily block news on Instagram and Facebook for some Canadian users. 

The company says it's a response to the Liberal government's Bill C-18, which would require tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing news content, and it plans to block news in Canada completely if the bill passes in the Senate. 

Kerry Benjoe, president of Eagle Feather News Media in Saskatchewan, says she relies on Facebook to grow her newspaper's audience, which she uses to grow her ad revenue. 

She says her team of four heavily relies on social media as a tool to reach people they wouldn't otherwise reach, especially in remote Indigenous communities. 

But William Pearson, co-publisher of Peterborough Currents, is against the online news bill because he believes he won't benefit from it, and he says publishers need to develop ways to reach people that aren't mediated by tech companies.

He says while he relies on Facebook to promote his digital platform, he's more focused on growing the business through subscriptions, newsletters and interacting with his community in person. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20.01
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals36.1350.38
Copper Mountain Mining2.420.17
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.060
Decisive Dividend Corp6.42-0.08
Diamcor Mining0.1050
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
216166
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin36427.73+0.91%
Ethereum2539.8+1.33%
Dash56.78+0.89%
Litecoin126.8+0.26%
Ripple0.6958+1.75%
EOS1.21+2.02%
Dogecoin0.09726+1.04%
Cardano0.5049+3.06%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4873846
2081 Gordon Drive
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$479,900
more details
208073
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
213254
Press Room