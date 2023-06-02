216104
S&P/TSX composite jumps more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also climb

Canada's main stock index leaped more than 200 points in late-morning trading as gains in energy, industrials and base metal stocks drove the rise, while U.S. stock markets also shot up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was trading up more than one per cent or 217.66 points to 19,889.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 505.32 points to 33,566.89. The S&P 500 index increased by 51.86 points to 4,272.88, while the Nasdaq composite grew 133.52 points to 13,234.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.39 cents US compared with 74.17 cents US the day before.

The July crude contract was up US$1.57 at US$71.67 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.22 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$14.30 at US$1981.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.73 a pound.

