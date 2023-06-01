215370
215766
Business  

Re/Max report forecasts commercial real estate upswing later this year

Re/Max forecasts upswing

The Canadian Press - | Story: 429741

A new report released by Re/Max Canada predicts some Canadian cities could see an upswing in demand for commercial real estate in the next six months.

The company says despite evolving conditions in the sector since the pandemic, it sees resilience across the 12 commercial real estate markets it reviewed in the first quarter of 2023.

Industrial real estate is leading the way, with rising property values in B.C. and Ontario causing a spillover of demand to cities such as Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, London-St. Thomas, Halifax and St. John's.

But Re/Max says the office sector continues to struggle across the country amid the increase of hybrid work models, which has prompted the repurposing of some office space to residential use in major cities.

The report indicates land sales remain "solid" despite continued high interest rates and construction costs.

Meanwhile, it says retail is "surprisingly robust" despite the growth of online sales in recent years.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.190
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals35.760.14
Copper Mountain Mining2.260.07
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0550
Decisive Dividend Corp6.530.03
Diamcor Mining0.105-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin36114.18-2.33%
Ethereum2513.86-1.25%
Dash56.62-0.44%
Litecoin127.95+4.17%
Ripple0.6822-3.26%
EOS1.192-1.65%
Dogecoin0.09642-1.03%
Cardano0.4919-3.34%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4851437
84-9510 Hwy 97 N
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$619,000
more details
215937
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215479
Press Room