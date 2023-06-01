CBC's president and CEO, Catherine Tait, gets 18-month contract extension

Photo: The Canadian Press President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada Catherine Tait speaks during a panel discussion in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec., 1, 2022. The head of Canada's public broadcaster will remain in her role for another 18 months, after her contract was extended by the federal heritage minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The head of Canada's public broadcaster will remain in her role for another 18 months, after her contract was extended by the federal heritage minister.

Catherine Tait was appointed as the CEO and president of CBC/Radio-Canada in July 2018 for a five-year term typical to the role.

She is the first woman to serve in the role.

The Canadian Heritage Department says an independent committee will launch an open and transparent process to find the company's next new CEO, who will start in January 2025.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says in a statement that Tait agreed to stay on to deliver on several files, including the review of the public broadcaster's license renewal, the launch of the corporation's first national Indigenous strategy and preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

He also says continuity in the role is important because of heritage-related bills being passed by the Liberal government.

"Given the scope of change with the implementation of the Online Streaming Act and the proposed Online News Act, the continuity in her role at the helm of the public broadcaster is key during this time," Rodriguez said in a statement Thursday.

"Ms. Tait's willingness to complete this critical work shows her deep commitment to the value of public broadcasting in Canada."