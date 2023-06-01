213716
Air Canada technical issue causing flight delays for second time in a week

Air Canada says it is experiencing technical problems causing flight delays for the second time in a week.

The Montreal-based airline is advising travellers to check the status of their flights online amid delays caused by an IT issue.

It is not immediately clear how many flights are impacted.

Air Canada briefly grounded its planes last Thursday due to a problem with the system it uses to communicate with aircraft and monitor their performance.

The issue caused delays for nearly half of Air Canada's flights that day.

The company called last week's ground stop "precautionary" and said the effects were limited.

