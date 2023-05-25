212174
210910
Business  

Canadian residential mortgage debt hits $2.08 trillion: CMHC

Mortgage debt hits $2.08T

The Canadian Press - | Story: 428540

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the country's total residential mortgage debt was $2.08 trillion as of January this year, up six per cent from January 2022.

However, the federal housing agency says in a new report that the rate of growth for mortgage debt slowed compared with recent years.

The report attributes the trend to inflation, rapidly rising interest rates and cooling housing markets, which have weakened consumer confidence and left fewer home buyers looking to buy.

Many are choosing to reduce their monthly debt servicing costs and opting for shorter-term fixed-rate mortgages because they expect interest rates to eventually drop.

CMHC's report says fixed-rate five-year mortgages fell to less than 15 per cent of new mortgages in January. They made up 21 per cent of new mortgages in January 2022 and 40 per cent of new mortgages in January 2021.

Variable-rate mortgages fell to less than 20 per cent of new mortgages at the start of this year, down from almost 57 per cent in January 2022 and nearly 25 per cent in January 2021.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20.01
Metalex Ventures0.04-0.01
Russel Metals34.920.21
Copper Mountain Mining2.24-0.01
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.055-0
Decisive Dividend Corp6.25-0.06
Diamcor Mining0.11-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.05-0.01
211318
211192
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35788.96+0.09%
Ethereum2452.43+0.34%
Dash55.68-0.43%
Litecoin115-1.37%
Ripple0.6103-1.13%
EOS1.138+0.09%
Dogecoin0.0955-1.04%
Cardano0.4849-2.02%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4849427
3391 Merlot Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$429,900
more details
215199
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215199
Press Room
210170