214384
210851
Business  

TD Bank Group reports Q2 profit down from year ago, loan-loss provisions up

TD Group profit down

The Canadian Press - | Story: 428515

TD Bank Group reported a second-quarter profit of $3.35 billion, down from $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year as it set aside more money for bad loans.

The bank says the profit amounted to $1.72 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, down from a profit of $2.07 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $12.37 billion, up from $11.26 billion in its second quarter last year.

TD says its provisions for credit losses amounted to $599 million, up from $27 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $1.94 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $2.02 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.07 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

TD called off its US$13.4-billion deal to acquire U.S. bank First Horizon Corp. earlier this month, citing regulatory uncertainty around the takeover.

In its report Thursday, TD said that in light of that decision and the deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, the bank does not expect to meet its medium-term adjusted earnings per share growth target range of seven to 10 per cent.

"As we enter the second half of 2023, TD's businesses are strong, and our customer and client relationships continue to expand," TD chief executive Bharat Masrani said in a statement.

"We are successfully operating in an unpredictable operating environment, supported by robust capital and liquidity and the best bankers in the industry."

TD said its Canadian personal and commercial banking business earned $1.63 billion, up from $1.57 billion a year ago, while its U.S. retail operations earned $1.41 billion, up from $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, TD's wealth management and insurance business earned $563 million, down from $668 million a year ago.

TD's wholesale banking arm earned $150 million, down from $359 million in the same quarter last year.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20.01
Metalex Ventures0.0450
Russel Metals34.920.21
Copper Mountain Mining2.260.01
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.055-0
Decisive Dividend Corp6.29-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.1150
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.05-0.01
211318
214943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35874.96+0.33%
Ethereum2451.33+0.29%
Dash55.84-0.14%
Litecoin115.7-0.77%
Ripple0.613-0.65%
EOS1.14+0.26%
Dogecoin0.09588+0.00%
Cardano0.4875-1.42%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4843168
5286 Huston Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
215199
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
213586
Press Room
214884
210170