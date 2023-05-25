214384
213071
Business  

RBC reports Q2 profit down as loan-loss provisions rise, raises quarterly dividend

RBC profits take a dip

The Canadian Press - | Story: 428502

Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago and the amount of money it set aside for bad loans rose.

The bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share, up from $1.32 per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as RBC says it earned $3.65 billion or $2.58 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, down from $4.25 billion or $2.96 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $13.52 billion, up from $11.22 billion in its second quarter last year, while its provisions for credit losses amounted to $600 million compared with a recovery of $342 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $2.65 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $2.99 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $2.79 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

"Our focused growth strategy, prudent risk and capital management, and diversified business mix exemplify our strength and stability amidst a complex macro environment," RBC chief executive Dave McKay said in a statement.

"As we continue to realize the benefits of our strategic investments in technology and our incredible talent, we are confident in our ability to slow expense growth and drive greater efficiencies while supporting our clients' needs."

RBC said its personal and commercial banking business earned $1.92 billion, down from $2.23 billion a year ago, mainly due to higher provisions for bad loans in the quarter.

Meanwhile, RBC's wealth management business earned $742 million, down from $809 million in the same quarter last year.

RBC's insurance operations earned $139 million, down from $206 million in the second quarter last year, while the bank's capital markets arm earned $939 million in its latest quarter, up from $857 million a year ago.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20.01
Metalex Ventures0.0450
Russel Metals34.920.21
Copper Mountain Mining2.260.01
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.055-0
Decisive Dividend Corp6.29-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.1150
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.05-0.01
211318
205911
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35874.96+0.33%
Ethereum2451.33+0.29%
Dash55.84-0.14%
Litecoin115.7-0.77%
Ripple0.613-0.65%
EOS1.14+0.26%
Dogecoin0.09588+0.00%
Cardano0.4875-1.42%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4836406
204 2085 Gordon Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$285,000
more details
215397
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
212353
Press Room
210170