212174
212267
Business  

S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

TSX down 150+ points

The Canadian Press - | Story: 428320

Canada's main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading as the base metal, financial and industrial sectors helped lead the way lower and U.S. stock markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 159.80 points at 19,986.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 179.14 points at 32,876.37. The S&P 500 index was down 30.61 points at 4,114.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 118.14 points at 12,442.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.54 cents US compared with 74.04 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.50 at US$74.41 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.54 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$3.60 at US$1,970.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 10 cents at US$3.55 pound.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.19-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.0450
Russel Metals34.83-0.69
Copper Mountain Mining2.26-0.05
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.060
Decisive Dividend Corp6.32-0.27
Diamcor Mining0.115-0
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
211318
215488
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35610.55-2.93%
Ethereum2426.86-2.87%
Dash55.16-5.73%
Litecoin115.76-6.34%
Ripple0.6093-3.02%
EOS1.128-2.59%
Dogecoin0.09507-3.06%
Cardano0.4903-1.80%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4825416
110 575 Sutherland Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$267,900
more details
215014
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
212487
Press Room
214942