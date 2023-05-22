215407
210851
Business  

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

This week in business

The Canadian Press - | Story: 427979

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Victoria Day holiday

Canadian stock markets will be closed today for the Victoria Day holiday, however trading in the U.S. will be open, leaving Canadian markets to play catch up on Tuesday.

BlackBerry investor presentation

BlackBerry is set to hold an event focused on retail shareholders on Tuesday when Mattias Eriksson, president of BlackBerry IoT, and John Giamatteo, president of BlackBerry Cybersecurity, are expected to take questions. The company announced a review of strategic alternatives earlier this month that could see it break up its operations. 

Big bank earnings

Canada's big banks will begin reporting their second-quarter results on Wednesday when Scotiabank and Bank of Montreal report their earnings. CIBC, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada are scheduled to report its results on Thursday.

CPP results

CPP Investments, the country's largest pension fund manager, is scheduled to release its latest results and annual report on Wednesday morning. The fund invests the assets of the Canada Pension Plan that aren't currently needed to pay benefits.

Metro CEO speech

Metro chief executive Eric La Flèche will give a speech to the Canadian Club of Montreal on Thursday. The head of the grocery and drugstore retailer is expected to talk about its acquisition of the Jean Coutu Group in 2018 and his vision for the company.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.0450
Russel Metals35.89-0.05
Copper Mountain Mining2.410
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0650
Decisive Dividend Corp6.60
Diamcor Mining0.1250
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
211318
202006
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin36490.2+1.21%
Ethereum2462.45+1.23%
Dash59.04-0.32%
Litecoin123.67-0.59%
Ripple0.624+0.97%
EOS1.156+0.52%
Dogecoin0.09852+1.02%
Cardano0.4985+2.47%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
205914
Real Estate
4857883
8300 Lakeview Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$900,000
more details
213761
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211183
Press Room
211650