Renew North American trade deal to defend democratic values: U.S. chamber CEO

Photo: The Canadian Press

Business leaders from across North America are gathered in the U.S. capital to talk about maximizing the continent's competitive advantages.

The future of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement has been an especially hot topic at the North American Business Summit.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark says it's vital for North America's economy that the agreement survive a scheduled review in 2026.

That's because like democracy, free trade is under attack around the world, she says — and the USMCA is its current standard-bearer.

Clark says USMCA is also a critical weapon against protectionist economic policies, which are growing more common around the world, including in the U.S. and Mexico.

Blanca Treviño, president and CEO of Mexico-based digital solutions firm SoftTek, says she expects the deal to be renewed, but not without a fight.