214534
214910
Business  

Renew North American trade deal to defend democratic values: U.S. chamber CEO

Trade deal for democracy

The Canadian Press - | Story: 426812

Business leaders from across North America are gathered in the U.S. capital to talk about maximizing the continent's competitive advantages.

The future of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement has been an especially hot topic at the North American Business Summit.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark says it's vital for North America's economy that the agreement survive a scheduled review in 2026.

That's because like democracy, free trade is under attack around the world, she says — and the USMCA is its current standard-bearer.

Clark says USMCA is also a critical weapon against protectionist economic policies, which are growing more common around the world, including in the U.S. and Mexico.

Blanca Treviño, president and CEO of Mexico-based digital solutions firm SoftTek, says she expects the deal to be renewed, but not without a fight.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.0450
Russel Metals35.370.78
Copper Mountain Mining2.510.1
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0850.01
Decisive Dividend Corp6.390.09
Diamcor Mining0.130
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
211318
212654
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37035.55+1.61%
Ethereum2468.03+1.29%
Dash56.71+1.63%
Litecoin118.55+4.74%
Ripple0.5748-0.52%
EOS1.197+0.76%
Dogecoin0.09777+0.00%
Cardano0.5007-0.40%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4855452
#205 - 1055 Lawrence Ave.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,000
more details
209815
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211354
Press Room