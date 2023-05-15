April's national home sales up 11.3% from March: CREA

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Canadian Real Estate Association says national home sales jumped by 11.3 per cent between March and April as the real estate market picked up again.

The association says seasonally-adjusted sales for the month totalled 38,164 compared with 34,277 in March.

The actual number of homes sold last month amounted to 44,059, down 19.5 per cent from a year prior.

The association says the year-over-year sales decline was markedly smaller than the drops reported in recent months.

The seasonally-adjusted number of new listings edged up 1.6 per cent to 54,355 in April from March, but supply remains at a 20-year low.

The actual average home price reached roughly $716,000 in April, down 3.9 per cent from April 2022, but up $103,500 from January 2023.