As Liberals' grocery rebate bill becomes law, one-time payments will land this summer

The Department of Finance says the grocery rebate the Liberals promised in this year's federal budget will be extended to eligible Canadians on July 5.

That confirmation comes after Parliament passed legislation on the measure this week.

The government has billed the one-time payment as targeted inflation relief for some 11 million low- and modest-income households.

It repeats the temporary boost to the GST rebate that the government offered last year to address growing cost-of-living concerns.

Eligible families of four will receive up to $467 by direct deposit or cheque from the Canada Revenue Agency, while single people without children will get up to $234 and seniors will see a rebate of up to $225.

The new law also enshrines a $2-billion top-up to the federal health transfer that seeks to reduce backlogs and wait times and support pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms.

