Hudson's Bay cutting 250 corporate jobs amid efforts to 'flatten the organization'

Bay to cut 250 jobs

The Canadian Press - | Story: 425829

Hudson's Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. 

The Canadian retail arm of Hudson's Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500. 

None of the job losses have affected retail workers at Hudson's Bay's 84 department stores across Canada. 

Spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says the company is taking "additional steps to flatten the organization and streamline operations" as the retail sector continues to face headwinds.

She says economic pressures in the retail industry have persisted longer than expected, making the second round of job losses necessary. 

Bourre says the company is committed to fairness and respect as it supports its employees impacted by the layoff. 

