Pilot program for temporary agricultural workers extended after rocky pandemic start

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the government will expand a pilot project to attract more temporary foreign workers to jobs in Canada's agricultural industry for another two years.

The government launched the program three years ago to offer temporary workers in the agriculture and food sector a pathway to permanent residency in Canada.

It was due to end later this month, but Fraser says it's going to continue until 2025.

He says the pilot experienced some challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government wants more time to test it out.

The minister also says the family members of workers who make it into the program will be given open work permits so they can earn a living while they're in Canada.

The agricultural sector is struggling with labour shortages, and the minister says if they're not addressed it could hurt Canada's food security.