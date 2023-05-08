212821
Business  

Pilot program for temporary agricultural workers extended after rocky pandemic start

Farm worker pilot extended

The Canadian Press - | Story: 425615

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the government will expand a pilot project to attract more temporary foreign workers to jobs in Canada's agricultural industry for another two years.

The government launched the program three years ago to offer temporary workers in the agriculture and food sector a pathway to permanent residency in Canada.

It was due to end later this month, but Fraser says it's going to continue until 2025.

He says the pilot experienced some challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government wants more time to test it out.

The minister also says the family members of workers who make it into the program will be given open work permits so they can earn a living while they're in Canada.

The agricultural sector is struggling with labour shortages, and the minister says if they're not addressed it could hurt Canada's food security.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.22-0
Metalex Ventures0.0450
Russel Metals34.030.12
Copper Mountain Mining2.6750.07
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0550
Decisive Dividend Corp6.04-0.06
Diamcor Mining0.12-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin36842.13-3.13%
Ethereum2450.37-2.10%
Dash55.43-8.85%
Litecoin103.71-7.75%
Ripple0.5622-6.80%
EOS1.203-7.82%
Dogecoin0.09653-6.77%
Cardano0.4834-4.54%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
213215
Real Estate
4753426
44 1550 Union Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,159,900
more details
212499
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209271
Press Room
212254