214010
Business  

Pearson Airport turns to bolstered staffing, tech improvements to reduce travel chaos

Pearson looks to ease chaos

The Canadian Press - | Story: 425604

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says it's well-prepared for the summer travel season at Toronto Pearson International Airport thanks to bolstered staffing and technological improvements following widespread delays and cancellations that travellers experienced last year.

The airport authority says it has hired 130 new staff to help handle critical areas such as busing, baggage handling and terminal operations.

It has also streamlined its contactless check-in and boarding processes through a new partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency to deploy biometric e-gates and expedite customs clearance for travellers.

Meanwhile, an upgraded baggage system relying on AI technology is designed to anticipate overloading and detect potential breakdowns before they occur.

The authority says it will gather data to hold airlines accountable on proper training and staffing availability when handling baggage, with the goal of reducing baggage recirculation, maintaining system capacity and reducing delays at check-in and departure.

Earlier this year, the airport authority said it would cap the number of flights into and out of Pearson during peak travel periods in attempt to reduce traffic following a surge in demand last summer that led to overflowing baggage halls, stranded passengers and tens of thousands of flight cancellations.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.22-0
Metalex Ventures0.0450
Russel Metals34.130.22
Copper Mountain Mining2.6650.06
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0550
Decisive Dividend Corp6.04-0.06
Diamcor Mining0.12-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
209165
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37285.86-1.96%
Ethereum2486.75-0.65%
Dash58.29-4.14%
Litecoin107.72-4.18%
Ripple0.5776-4.31%
EOS1.242-4.83%
Dogecoin0.09918-3.87%
Cardano0.4974-1.78%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
213214
Real Estate
4858637
313 2388 Baron Road
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$415,000
more details
211183
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
212499
Press Room
209272