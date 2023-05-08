214010
214432
Business  

Energy companies curtail production due to Alberta wildfires

Curtailed due to wildfires

The Canadian Press - | Story: 425594

Vermilion Energy Inc. says it temporarily has shut-in about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production as it assesses the risk to its operations due to the wildfires in Alberta.

The company says its assessment to date indicates minimal damage to its key infrastructure.

Vermillion says it has accounted for all of its employees and contractors in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Paramount Resources Ltd. said on Sunday its operations in the Grande Prairie and Kaybob regions in Alberta are being affected and that it temporarily has curtailed about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production.

Several thousand people have been ordered to leave their homes as more than 100 wildfires burn across Alberta.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith activated the cabinet's emergency management committee Friday and said there would be daily media briefings on the wildfire situation.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.22-0
Metalex Ventures0.0450
Russel Metals34.080.17
Copper Mountain Mining2.650.04
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.05-0
Decisive Dividend Corp6.04-0.06
Diamcor Mining0.1250
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37191.72-2.21%
Ethereum2481.14-0.87%
Dash58.56-3.70%
Litecoin108.34-3.63%
Ripple0.5813-3.65%
EOS1.247-4.44%
Dogecoin0.09967-3.87%
Cardano0.4965-1.97%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
211669
Real Estate
4770552
1910 Gallagher Court
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$900,000
more details
214016
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
214580
Press Room
209272