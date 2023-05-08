214010
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Metro investor day

Grocer Metro Inc. will hold its 2023 investor day on Wednesday. The company is launching a new loyalty program called Moi that will help give the grocery and drugstore retailer insight into customer behaviour and shopping patterns.

Insurer results

Manulife Financial Corp. will report its first-quarter results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday and hold a conference call with investors on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, Sun Life Financial Inc. will report its results after the close of markets on Thursday and hold its conference call to discuss the numbers on Friday morning.

Canadian Tire results and meeting

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. will report its first-quarter results and hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday morning. The company announced a plan last week that will see more than 200 retail fuel sites will be rebranded under Petro-Canada in a new partnership. The retailer also recently announced a deal to acquire 10 former Bed Bath & Beyond leases that it will use to expand its Mark's and Pro Hockey Life banners. 

Air Canada 

Air Canada will report its first-quarter results and hold its annual shareholder meeting on Friday. The airline hiked its earnings outlook last week, saying it expects earnings to rise due to an improvement in traffic as well as stronger-than-anticipated demand and lower-than-expected fuel prices.

Cineplex results

Cineplex Inc. will reports first-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors on Friday Morning. The company said last month that it did not expect to recover any material amount of the $1.24 billion the Toronto-based movie theatre chain is owed by U.K.-based Cineworld Group PLC, its once-suitor.

