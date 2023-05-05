Delta casino workers reach deal with employer

Photo: Glacier Media

Unionized workers at the Cascades Casino Delta have ratified a new deal with their employer.

Having joined Unifor Local 114 earlier this year, the employees negotiated wage increases and scheduling improvements in their first contract ratified on April 30.

“Forming a union is the most effective way to secure a voice in your workplace and make real and lasting gains,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National President, in a news release. “We welcome our new members at Cascades Casino and congratulate them on a job well done negotiating their first contract.”

Over the term of the three-year agreement, wages will increase by nine per cent and introduce premiums for “graveyard” shifts, the union notes, adding the contract also enshrines seniority and contains provisions for making scheduling and recall more transparent and fair.

The employer will also recognize Sept. 30 as the federal statutory holiday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and help fund education leave and Unifor’s Social Justice Fund.

The contract is another example for workers who haven’t formed a union yet that tangible gains are possible in their very first contract, said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

The union also notes that the unit at Cascades unites more than 200 workers employed as dealers, slot attendants, guest services workers, food and beverage servers, cashiers, and security guards.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment celebrated the grand opening of the Cascades Casino Delta last September.