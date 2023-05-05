S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points in broad-based rally, U.S. stocks also up

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading as strength in the energy, base metal and technology sectors helped lead a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 244.41 points at 20,482.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 414.18 points at 33,541.92. The S&P 500 index was up 59.53 points at 4,120.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 206.63 points at 12,173.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.46 cents US compared with 73.71 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was up US$2.81 at US$71.37 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.14 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$37.50 at US$2,018.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$3.89 a pound.