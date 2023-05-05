212501
210037
Business  

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points in broad-based rally, U.S. stocks also up

TSX up 200+ points

The Canadian Press - | Story: 425182

Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading as strength in the energy, base metal and technology sectors helped lead a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 244.41 points at 20,482.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 414.18 points at 33,541.92. The S&P 500 index was up 59.53 points at 4,120.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 206.63 points at 12,173.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.46 cents US compared with 73.71 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was up US$2.81 at US$71.37 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.14 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$37.50 at US$2,018.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$3.89 a pound.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.215-0
Metalex Ventures0.0450
Russel Metals33.71-1.12
Copper Mountain Mining2.620.12
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.055-0
Decisive Dividend Corp6.10.14
Diamcor Mining0.1250
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39509.04+1.37%
Ethereum2669.08+5.23%
Dash65.74-0.08%
Litecoin119.04-0.62%
Ripple0.6219-0.32%
EOS1.36-0.07%
Dogecoin0.1059-0.94%
Cardano0.5282+0.76%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
210211
Real Estate
4836319
402 555 Yates Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$550,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
212499
Press Room
212254