Business  

Vehicle sales still below pre-pandemic levels in April: DesRosiers

Vehicle sales still slow

The Canadian Press - | Story: 424789

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in April were still below pre-pandemic levels, at 144,069 units compared with 180,616 in April 2019. 

Sales in April were also slightly below March, and up just 2.3 per cent from a year earlier.

DesRosiers managing partner Andrew King says in a statement that the seasonally adjusted annual rate for April was 1.48 million units.

King says that's easily the weakest reading so far in 2023, and a worrying sign for future market development. 

So far, 2023 is mirroring 2022 and 2021, the consulting firm says, with the traditional automotive spring selling season failing to materialize. 

That's despite the auto sales market managing to post six straight months of percentage increases. 

