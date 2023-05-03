213680
Business  

Canfor reports $142M Q1 loss compared with profit year ago

Canfor reports $142M loss

The Canadian Press - | Story: 424769

Canfor Corp. reported a loss in its first-quarter compared with a profit a year ago as its lumber operations in Western Canada faced lower prices.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says it was another challenging quarter for the company's lumber business.

The Vancouver-based forestry company says strong earnings from its European operations and more modest results from its operations in the U.S. South were outweighed by continued pricing pressure on its western Canadian operations.

Canfor says it lost $142.0 million or $1.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $534.0 million or $4.29 per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales totalled nearly $1.39 billion, down from $2.21 billion in the first three months of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, Canfor says it lost $1.20 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $4.25 per diluted share a year earlier.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.240
Metalex Ventures0.045-0
Russel Metals35.030.03
Copper Mountain Mining2.555-0
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.045-0.02
Decisive Dividend Corp5.99-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.130
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0650
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin38557.01-1.43%
Ethereum2521.13-1.19%
Dash64.34-2.96%
Litecoin117.1-2.60%
Ripple0.6161-2.99%
EOS1.366-2.15%
Dogecoin0.1056-1.86%
Cardano0.5182-3.00%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
214100
Real Estate
4860980
5-820 McKenzie Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$835,000
more details
213759
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room