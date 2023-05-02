209304
S&P/TSX composite down more than 300 points, U.S. markets also lower

TSX plunges 300+ points

The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index plunged more than 300 points in a broad-based decline led by the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also fell in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 308.09 points at 20,307.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 578.08 points at 33,473.62. The S&P 500 index was down 73.52 points at 4,094.35, while the Nasdaq composite was down 183.17 points at 12,029.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.39 cents US compared with 73.82 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was down US$3.43 at US$72.23 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.22 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$26.20 at US$2,018.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.86 a pound.

